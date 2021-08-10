Advertisement

Aggie Olympic Gold Medalist Athing Mu returns to warm welcome in College Station

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track sensation Athing Mu returned from Tokyo Monday night to excited Aggie fans at Easterwood Airport.

Mu wrapped up her first Olympics with 2 gold medals. She won the 800m in an American record-breaking time of 1:55.21, and she anchored Team USA’s 4x400m relay in 3:16.85. Mu ran a 48.32 final leg split, the fastest split of all competitors in the race. The Aggie is undefeated since turning pro earlier this summer. She became the first Aggie athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual track running event, and the first Aggie to win two golds in a single Olympic Games.

Fans gathered at Easterwood Airport to cheer on Mu and welcome her back to the United States after her legendary performance in Tokyo. Mu was honored to have such a warm reception in Aggieland.

“I really appreciate the support and they are genuine people and being out here right now and seeing all of the people and I am not even on the second floor yet!” Mu exclaimed. “It’s amazing! This is why I came to Texas A&M, the people here and they are definitely showing out right now,” Mu added.

The Trenton, New Jersey native finished her freshman year at A&M. While Mu turned pro and won’t compete in the Maroon and White anymore, she will continue to take classes and train in College Station. Mu’s next race is on August 21 at the Prefontaine Classic, which is part of the World Diamond League Series in Oregon.

