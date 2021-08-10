Bacon lovers rejoice: New limited-time deep-fried bacon menu available in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen is debuting a new menu focused on deep-fried bacon.

The new menu, called “Deep Fried Bacon Loves You!,” showcases variations of burgers, hot dogs, and donuts all utilizing the breakfast favorite. The menu includes a deep-fried bacon-wrapped hot dog with chili and a deep-fried bacon burger topped with blue cheese, caramelized onions, and spicy kewpie mayo.

Charles Stover, Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen’s owner, said the reason behind the menu was to have fun and utilize the versatility of the meat.

“It’s beautiful. It’s got good flavor profiles,” said Stover. “It’s very versatile, but to me, I just wanted to do a fun menu. There is no real purpose, but just to have fun, just to showcase the bacon.”

The new menu will be available on Aug. 13, and then full-time Thursday through Saturday during the fall starting Aug. 19.

The food truck has established a name for itself in the B/CS area for creating tasty burgers due to the high cooking heat Stover uses for his burgers.

“I cook at 550 [degrees], really hot, so it gives it a smoke flavor,” said Stover. “Most people taste it and think it’s smoked because of the process we do.”

Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen is located in the parking lot with CarpetOne, NextHome, and Celebrity Day Spa & Salon in College Station off Highway 6.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

