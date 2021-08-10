Advertisement

Bacon lovers rejoice: New limited-time deep-fried bacon menu available in College Station

The new menu is called “Deep Fried Bacon Loves You!”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen is debuting a new menu focused on deep-fried bacon.

The new menu, called “Deep Fried Bacon Loves You!,” showcases variations of burgers, hot dogs, and donuts all utilizing the breakfast favorite. The menu includes a deep-fried bacon-wrapped hot dog with chili and a deep-fried bacon burger topped with blue cheese, caramelized onions, and spicy kewpie mayo.

Charles Stover, Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen’s owner, said the reason behind the menu was to have fun and utilize the versatility of the meat.

“It’s beautiful. It’s got good flavor profiles,” said Stover. “It’s very versatile, but to me, I just wanted to do a fun menu. There is no real purpose, but just to have fun, just to showcase the bacon.”

The new menu will be available on Aug. 13, and then full-time Thursday through Saturday during the fall starting Aug. 19.

The food truck has established a name for itself in the B/CS area for creating tasty burgers due to the high cooking heat Stover uses for his burgers.

“I cook at 550 [degrees], really hot, so it gives it a smoke flavor,” said Stover. “Most people taste it and think it’s smoked because of the process we do.”

Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen is located in the parking lot with CarpetOne, NextHome, and Celebrity Day Spa & Salon in College Station off Highway 6.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Charliemac's Burger Kitchen is debuting a new limited time menu Friday! We got a sneak peek for you on KBTX Media!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
College Station man dies after weekend crash near Caldwell
COVID in Context: Bryan, College Station ISDs have higher student infection rate than Texas schools as a whole

Latest News

In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
Calvert man stuck, killed by vehicle Sunday morning
The 10am Tuesday advisory from the NHC on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, or what could become...
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 re-emerges in Caribbean, strengthening expected
COVID in Context: Aug. 10
COVID in Context: TEA says schools don’t have to contact trace this year. What do the numbers suggest about last year’s attempts?