Brazos County Commissioners adopt new voting machines that leave a paper trail of votes

Voting machine with paper ballot print out.
Voting machine with paper ballot print out.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners voted Tuesday unanimously to adopt Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machines for future elections.

Senate Bill 598 was passed in June and goes into effect on Sept. 1, 2021. The bill requires all Texas voting systems to leave a paper trail of votes. The bill requires voting systems to be converted by 2026.

The new machines, once delivered will be used in all early voting and general elections.

Hart InterCivic is based out of Austin, Texas.

