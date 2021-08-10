Brazos County Commissioners adopt new voting machines that leave a paper trail of votes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners voted Tuesday unanimously to adopt Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machines for future elections.

Senate Bill 598 was passed in June and goes into effect on Sept. 1, 2021. The bill requires all Texas voting systems to leave a paper trail of votes. The bill requires voting systems to be converted by 2026.

The new machines, once delivered will be used in all early voting and general elections.

Hart InterCivic is based out of Austin, Texas.

WHEREAS, The 87th Legislative Session passed SB 598, adding Section 129.003 to the Texas Election Code. This addition titled, Paper Audit Trail Required, establishes that voting systems must “use, create, or display a paper record that may be read by the voter”; and WHEREAS, The Brazos County Commissioners Court considers meeting the voting needs of all Brazos County residents through adherence to the newly established legal requirements an utmost priority and has determined that the upgrade to a new paper-based voting system is necessary; NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Commissioners Court of Brazos County, Texas, hereby adopts the Hart InterCivic Verity Duo, Duo with Access and Verity Scan to be used in all early voting and Election Day polling locations in all elections.

