Brazos County Commissioners discuss tax rate, budget for 2022 fiscal year

Brazos County Budget Officer Irene Jett making budget presentation to county commissioners.
Brazos County Budget Officer Irene Jett making budget presentation to county commissioners.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders were presented with the proposed budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

Brazos County officials have proposed a budget of $285,463,179, an increase of close to $18 million or 6.67 percent. While the general fund, health endowments, grants, debt service, and proprietary funding will see an increase, the county’s special revenue and capital project funds saw a decrease in their budgets.

County leaders propose a tax rate of .4935 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from .4950 per $100 valuation in 2020.

Property values across Brazos County increased from $19.1 billion to $19.7 billion, which means this decrease in the tax rate could still leave some with a higher tax bill depending on their property valuation.

Brazos County is looking to place items back on their agenda for the fiscal year 2022 that were put off last year due to the pandemic. A major part of the county’s plan to return to more normal operations is adding more personnel. The county hopes to add 21 positions and eliminate seven, which would bring the number of county employees to 964.

“We stopped some major building and some projects we had slated so that we would be poised to weather the pandemic,” said Irene Jett, Brazos County Budget Officer. “It’s important that we continue to staff our departments at a proper level so that we can continue to protect the citizens. We have a growing community. We’ve got needs in terms of law enforcement, road, and bridges.”

Brazos County is also looking to add new capital projects and complete projects that began in the fiscal year 2020-2021. Capital projects include $3.2 million for new Justice of the Peace Pct 1. and Constable Pct 1. buildings, hail damage repairs totaling $5 million, and $3 million in software upgrades across the county. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and courthouse will also receive funding for security enhancements including a new body scanner. Roads and bridges are set to receive $5 million in funding for infrastructure projects.

County leaders say, overall, they consider this year’s budget to be conservative.

“I think it’s a forward-looking budget that’s fiscally conservative and that it’ll meet the needs of the Brazos county residents in the future,” said Nancy Berry, Brazos County Precinct 3 County Commissioner.

“It’s a conservative budget. We have a growing community. We’ve got needs in terms of law enforcement, road, and bridges and we included that in the budget,” said Jett. “We feel it was a well-put-together budget.”

Brazos County Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing to receive input from residents. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the commissioner’s courtroom located at the Brazos County Administration Building 200 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803. The budgeted hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and the tax rate hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

Documents
Brazos County FY 2022 Budget Presentation
Brazos County Full FY 2022 Budget

Key items in the budget:

Budget Summary of All FundsFY2022FY2021%Incr/Decr
General Fund$150,139,147$133,433,35813% Increase
Health Endowment Fund987,000886,00011% Increase
Special Revenue Fund34,619,30444,111,66122% Decrease
Grant Funds30,254,5883,622,416735% Increase
Debt Service Fund12,115,44811,395,5006% Increase
Capital Projects Fund34,704,59252,911,59834% Decrease
Proprietary Fund22,643,10021,257,7007% Increase
GRAND TOTAL$285,463,179$267,619,8336.67% Increase

The Brazos County Commissioners meeting can be viewed below.

Brazos County Commissioners Court 8-10-2021

Regular Meeting

Posted by Brazos County on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

