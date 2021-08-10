Advertisement

Bryan business gives out free school supplies

Easy Phone Repair in Bryan passed out free school supplies on Monday.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Easy Phone Repairs in Bryan gave out free bookbags filled with school supplies on Monday.

The owner Rudy Sorto says they didn’t know what the turnout would be like and kept the amount at 24.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done that but now after seeing the response and people looking for those backpacks with supplies I plan to do at least 100 next year,” said Sorto.

The business owner says as a father of two, he knows how stressful school shopping can be and he hopes to make this a back-to-school tradition.

“As a community, we’ve been through a rough time with the pandemic and a lot going on but together we are stronger. And it’s all about love and if you want to help, you can do it, all you need to do is do it!” said Sorto.

