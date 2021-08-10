Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Presiding Judge of Bryan Municipal Court was put on administrative leave Tuesday morning, according to a statement sent from the City of Bryan.

Albert Navarro, who was sworn in as the Presiding Judge of the Municipal Court in June of 2015, was placed on paid leave pending review of an incident, the statement said.

Navarro served as an attorney for 13 years, representing clients in the Brazos Valley before becoming a prosecutor in 2003. In June of 2010 he was appointed as an Associate Judge for the Municipal Court in Bryan until he was sworn in as presiding judge on June 1, 2015.

The following is a statement from the City of Bryan:

Judge Navarro has not been terminated. On Friday, August 6, he was placed on Paid Administrative Leave pending review of an incident. At this time, it would not be appropriate for the city to comment further regarding a personnel matter.

