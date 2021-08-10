Advertisement

Calvert man stuck, killed by vehicle Sunday morning

(WCAX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A Calvert man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning, according to Calvert police.

Police said a call had been made about a man walking in the road in the 600 block of Main Street. The accident happened around 5:57 a.m. Police believe the man may have had dementia. His name has not been released yet.

The driver who struck the man was not given a ticket and is not facing any charges, according to police.

