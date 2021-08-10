CapRock Health System says Abbott’s efforts to mitigate COVID spread statewide should help BCS hospitals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon he’s taking a number of actions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout Texas by taking steps to aid overwhelmed hospitals.

These actions include bringing in more healthcare workers from out of state and asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures.

Dr. Lon Young, chief medical officer at CapRock Health System, believes these efforts will make a difference. He says they’ve been searching high and low for more medical workers, and even before the pandemic, qualified, experienced nurses were hard to come by.

“We’ve been working to get additional staff to come in. That’s a big part of the challenge of taking care of additional patients,” Young said. “Even if you do have the physical space and the other resources facility-wise, it’s not always possible to care for patients because you may not have the right staff, physician or nursing staff.”

Young says they’re making extra room by caring for some COVID patients in procedure rooms and holding other in the E.R. It’s why he’s pleased the governor is recruiting out-of-state help so they can staff extra beds.

“Thankfully, the governor is making efforts to get us some additional help, because again, physical space is not really the challenge,” Young said. “It’s finding qualified personnel to care for sick patients.”

Abbott is also directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to open additional antibody infusion centers across the state. Young says if there’s an increase in the use of those infusions, it should result in fewer patients progressing to the point of hospitalization.

“If people within the first four or five days of their illness get diagnosed and confirm that they have COVID and then receive an infusion, I think it can benefit if enough people are aware of it and seek out those infusions,” Young said. “They are available in our community. It’s not a magic bullet. It doesn’t cure everybody, but it certainly does show some benefit in the right patients, and I want to emphasize in the right patients.”

The governor says he’s also asking that vaccination availability across the state be increased. Young says every patient with COVID that’s been admitted to CapRock so far has been unvaccinated, and all COVID-related deaths in Brazos County have been people who were unvaccinated.

“Nothing comes even close to the effectiveness of the vaccine,” Young said. “The most recent numbers indicate that vaccinated patients are almost never hospitalized, reducing the chances of that down to less than 5%, and they essentially never die. The vaccine provides a 99.99% protection against death from COVID. It is astonishingly effective. If everybody in our community was vaccinated, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.