Advertisement

Classroom Confident: Adjust your child’s sleep schedule early and incrementally

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summertime can mean late nights and sleeping in for school-age children. That makes the early bell difficult to handle at the start of the year.

Early education researcher Quinita Ogletree says good and ample rest is crucial for schoolchildren, though.

“Because it impacts their attention. You could have behavior issues. It impacts their memory, their executive function, their attention span, how they can control their impulses,” said Ogletree. “So it’s so important that children are well-rested before they enter the classroom.”

Making sure your children are well-rested from day one is a matter of preparation, Ogletree says, while keeping in mind that parents are busy.

“The research says [start the process] six weeks [before school starts], but some of us parents can’t get six weeks in,” Ogletree said. “So I try to start about two weeks to a week early, and sometimes I start with gradual progression into the school schedule, meaning 30 minutes earlier, 15, until we get back to where we need to be for school.”

It’s not only the early start that helps. Families can also create good habits around bedtime.

“It’s also about limiting the technology. No tech right before bed. We set this routine. We’re quieting down. Read a story. We don’t watch the TV. We’re settling ourselves down to get some good rest,” said Ogletree.

See the full conversation with Ogletree in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
College Station man dies after weekend crash near Caldwell
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
COVID in Context: Bryan, College Station ISDs have higher student infection rate than Texas schools as a whole

Latest News

Calvert man stuck, killed by vehicle Sunday morning
The 10am Tuesday advisory from the NHC on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, or what could become...
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 re-emerges in Caribbean, strengthening expected
COVID in Context: Aug. 10
COVID in Context: TEA says schools don’t have to contact trace this year. What do the numbers suggest about last year’s attempts?
John Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas state climatologist, joins BVTM.
Texas state climatologist: ‘If everyone contributes’ we can make a big difference in climate change