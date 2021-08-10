Classroom Confident: Adjust your child’s sleep schedule early and incrementally

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summertime can mean late nights and sleeping in for school-age children. That makes the early bell difficult to handle at the start of the year.

Early education researcher Quinita Ogletree says good and ample rest is crucial for schoolchildren, though.

“Because it impacts their attention. You could have behavior issues. It impacts their memory, their executive function, their attention span, how they can control their impulses,” said Ogletree. “So it’s so important that children are well-rested before they enter the classroom.”

Making sure your children are well-rested from day one is a matter of preparation, Ogletree says, while keeping in mind that parents are busy.

“The research says [start the process] six weeks [before school starts], but some of us parents can’t get six weeks in,” Ogletree said. “So I try to start about two weeks to a week early, and sometimes I start with gradual progression into the school schedule, meaning 30 minutes earlier, 15, until we get back to where we need to be for school.”

It’s not only the early start that helps. Families can also create good habits around bedtime.

“It’s also about limiting the technology. No tech right before bed. We set this routine. We’re quieting down. Read a story. We don’t watch the TV. We’re settling ourselves down to get some good rest,” said Ogletree.

