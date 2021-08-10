The dog days of summer can take a toll on your pets.. here’s how to keep them safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re no strangers to the heat here in Texas. No matter how used to the heat one may be, it still can create health risks for your pets.

As much as animals love spending time outdoors, heat exhaustion and stroke can happen rapidly.

“[Animals] don’t sweat like we do,” Dr Ryan Lee with the South 40 Pet Hospital explains. “They actually only produce sweat through their paws, so they’re at risk for heat exhaustion.” Heat illnesses occur when an animal is left outside in hot and humid conditions without enough shade, or is exercised in hot/humid weather, or left in a car in a day with air temperature >70°F.

The signs of heat illnesses begins with excessive panting as the dog tries to expel excess heat. Signs of severe heat illness are shown when excessive drool occurs, the pet becomes unsteady on their feet, or gums turning blue/purple, or bright red in color.

If you believe your pet may have gotten a heat illness the first step is to try to cool them down, but DON’T over cool them. For example, placing your pet in an ice bath can do more harm than good.

“The ice actually constricts blood flow... the body sends blood from the core system to the peripheral parts of the body to effort to expel heat,” Dr. Lee explains. “The ice actually made it hard to let the body do its job.”

To effectively cool off your pet, ”Place a cool wet cloth on their neck, armpits, and soft belly, and make sure they have plenty of water and shade.” If you believe your pet has a heat illness, transport them to the nearest veterinary facility.

Some dogs are more susceptible to heat illness. Young dogs, old dogs, short nosed dogs, long-haired breeds, and dogs with dark colored fur are at higher risk. “Short-nosed breeds are an ineffective mechanism of breathing, so it makes it harder to get rid of heat,” says Lee.

The pets with dark-colored fur absorbs heat more than animals with light colored fur. In an experiment with two dogs outside in the same conditions for the same amount of time, a white colored dog’s fur temperature was 100°, and a black dog’s fur temperature was 131°.

Animals are much closer to the ground than we are. The ground temperature is much warmer than the air temperature, especially on man-made surfaces. In an experiment I conducted the air temperature was 88°, but the surface made of light colored concrete was 107° and the surface of a parking lot’s blacktop was 125°. This not only poses a risk for heat exhaustion and stroke, but it also is a burn hazard. Lee says animal’s paws are touching these hot surfaces and causing injuries that can be mild to severe. Severe cases are seen when the raw turn raw and red and can lead to the peeling off of the pad.

Test the surface temperature of the pavement before you head outdoors with your pet. “Touch the concrete. You walked barefooted on it. If it’s uncomfortable to you, it’s really uncomfortable for your pet.”

