Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller passes away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller passed away last week, the current sheriff’s administration confirmed Monday.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller. Sheriff Miller passed on Saturday, August 7th, 2021. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sheriff Miller’s family,”

Sheriff Ronnie Miller began his law enforcement career at Bryan Police Department in 1968 and continued with them until 1977. He then joined the College Station Police Department in 1977 and remained there until 1984. He earned the rank of Captain at CSPD before being elected Sheriff of Brazos County. Sheriff Miller served the citizens of Brazos County for 8 years, from 1985 to 1993. Following his service as Sheriff, he worked for the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for more than 5 years.

Sheriff Miller was 75 years old at the time of his passing.

According to the obituary page for Callaway-Jones, visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, with a rosary recited at 7:30 pm, on Friday, August 13, 2021, and his Memorial Service will begin at 1 pm, Saturday, August 14, 2021, both at the funeral center.

Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

