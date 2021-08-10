Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - In 2020, the Burton Panthers did not play in the postseason for the first time in over a decade, but not because they didn’t qualify.

Burton beat Somerville in the season finale in a win-and-get-in situation, but the Panthers had to forfeit their bi-district playoff game due to COIVD protocols. Most of the Panthers’ starters are returning this year. After having last season cut short, they’re hungry to get back and make a deep playoff run.

”Unfortunately we got in the playoffs and weren’t able to play because of COVID,” explained Burton Head Coach Jason Hodde. “But I saw a lot of bright things and we’re going to return a lot of starters from last year’s team. Experience is sometimes the best thing you’ve got going for you. We’re going to return a lot of people and hopefully, we can do some good things,” Hodde added.

“Last year we got cut short,” reminisced Burton Senior defensive end Waylon Hinze. “We made it to the playoffs in the first round. We got COVID, so we didn’t even get to play in the playoffs last year. This year we’ve been working really hard. We want to go a long way,” Hinze added.

“COVID isn’t the only thing that can end a football season,” Burton Junior quarterback Vicente Veliz stated. “There are injuries. There are all kinds of stuff. Most people are only going to be on a football field their four years of high school, so every time you step on it just give it your all and have fun because you never know when it’s going to end,” Veliz added.

The Panthers open their 2021 season at home against Holland on August 27th.

