Hometown Heroes: Milano Eagles

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Eagles begin a new era in 2021 with first-year head coach Nick Morehead.

The Eagles are coming off a pretty rough 2020 season. They went 2-7 and only had 13 healthy guys in the final four games of the season. But there’s optimism in Milano this year as they look to run the ball well and make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Eagles are ready to start the Nick Morehead era out on the right foot.

”We’re pretty excited,” exclaimed Milano Senior tight end and linebacker Nickolas Grimes. “Last year was kind of a learning year for us, learning curve. Not too many kids. So I’m kind of excited for this year,” Grimes added.

“We got a new offense. We got new coaches, so our team looks ready and dedicated,” Milano Junior quarterback Jayce Todd said.

“We’ve been working hard this summer,” explained Milano Head Coach Nick Morehead. “We’ve had a good group come. We’ll be young again this year, but we’ll have some experience with how last year ended. We’re excited,” Morehead added.

Milano kicks its season off on August 27th at home against Valley Mills.

