I Heart Bryan puts together scavenger hunt focused on the city’s history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan has put together a virtual scavenger hunt for kids that focuses on the history of the city.

It’s inspired by the landmarks around town that we all pass by on a daily basis. Participants can use their cell phone to scan different areas and buildings to watch videos that share our city’s history.

“The videos have some very special community members who are reading the story for them, the historical location history if you will,” I Heart Bryan Founder & CEO Fabi Payton said. “Some just added fun, old photographs of the way the locations looked before present day.”

Payton says it was designed to make kids curious and ask questions.

”I want people to see all the connections between the places, that everything isn’t always what it seems, that there’s this beautiful deep story that wasn’t by somebody famous or astronomically wealthy,” Payton said. “They were just regular people who had big hearts, were driven, ambitious, and worked together to make great things happen.”

It’s important for us to know what happened before us to make Bryan so great, Payton says.

“People come from out of town and they see that there’s something special here,” Payton said. “Sometimes, when you grow up here, you kind of miss it, because you’re so used to it, until somebody tells you this place is great. I want people that are here and want to know more about how to really read and see. It’s important for us to know how we got here and to use those lessons to advance, progress forward, and be even greater and make our forefathers proud.”

If you’d like to go on the scavenger hunt, click here to print off a copy of the entry form. You can turn it in to one of three entry locations (Carnegie History Center, Savage Diva, and Corner of Time Antiques & Collectibles) for the chance to win a prize.

I Heart Bryan is a nonprofit organization created to build bridges between different aspects of our community.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.