Leon County escaped jail inmates considered armed and dangerous, on run since Friday

Kevin Webb is also accused of crashing into a DPS Trooper during a chase.
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two Leon County Jail escapees have been on the run for five days after they got away while part of a work detail Friday.

Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler escaped near the Leon County Expo and are considered armed and dangerous, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis says the two stole a Leon County Precinct 2 truck and drove to Conroe, where another vehicle was stolen.

Webb was spotted by DPS in Anderson County, which resulted in a chase. Law enforcement says Webb backed his vehicle into a Trooper’s car, disabling it. That trooper fired several shots but Webb was able to get away.

*** UPDATE*** The two suspects are still at large. After a search of the area, assisted by TDCJ K-9 units, DPS, Leon...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 6, 2021

Ellis said they’ve had the work program for nine years and are still investigating how the escape happened.

“What they had was an opportunity and they took it. They took the pickup and fled the scene you know and just ride a mile and a half down the road on the interstate southbound to Conroe and that’s what they’d done,” said Sheriff Ellis.

He’s taken full responsibility for the situation.

“Well they, [inmates] do a lot of work in the county, the Expo Center, our local dumps, our county roads, you know filling in potholes. Working with our County Commissioners on these roads and you know having a work program. And so you know like I said early in the Facebook post this falls on me, it’s my responsibility and I’m going to to continue to figure out what went wrong and how everything took place and it will be corrected,” said Ellis.

Leon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to their arrests. Anyone with information can call them at 1-844-234-TIPS (8477).

Kevin Kahler was in jail charged with Burglary of a Building- Felony.

Kevin Webb is charged with Possession of Controlled substance- Felony and Evading Arrest- Misdemeanor.

