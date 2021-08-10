Hot and humid, of course!

Haven’t been able to recover below 80 degrees for heat index overnight - and unfortunately, we may not see that change until this weekend! Saddle up for a STEAMY rest of the week. Tuesday looks a lot like Monday - hot, breezy, and humid, with heat index reaching 100° by noon and likely not getting back below until about 6pm. You know the drill - take plenty of breaks, hydrate, and limit time in the outdoors/sunshine if at all possible, especially in the mid-afternoon. One thing we can keep our fingers crossed: A stray shower or storm will be possible each afternoon through the end of the week.

That rain chance isn’t a great one, but enough to give us a shot at relief through the work week. Should any storm form, we’ll look for more of what we’ve seen a couple times this summer. A quick downpour, some lightning, and the outside potential that we see a strong gust of wind. Rain chance looks a little higher as high pressure weakens by this weekend, so coverage should increase, though we’ll be far from a total washout. Stay cool!

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.