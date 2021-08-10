Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 re-emerges in Caribbean, strengthening expected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning brings a re-emergence into Caribbean waters for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, but it has been slow to weaken early Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands. The Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for portions of the country’s coastline.

While the system will finish dumping rain on the Leeward Islands today en route to USVI and Puerto Rico, a well-defined area of circulation has yet to fully take shape. The potential for this broad low to tighten up and become a tropical depression or tropical storm is possible today.

As of the 7am update, there is the latest on this potential tropical system:

Location Movement Max Wind Speed Minimum Central Pressure 105 miles west of Guadeloupe west-northwest at 17 mph 35mph 1010mb

This system will continue moving west across the Caribbean through the end of the week. Interaction with land should hold this system to a strong tropical depression or weak tropical storm through the week. Some strengthening is expected as it emerges off of the northern coast of Cuba and into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Potential trop cyclone 6 forecast by National #Hurricane Center to become tropical storm tonight. If this happens, it would be 6th earliest 6th Atlantic named storm formation in satellite era (since 1966). Top 5 earliest 6th formations since 1966 are: 2020, 2005, 2012, 2017, 1995 pic.twitter.com/XXeph5JPnR — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 9, 2021

At the time, no impacts are expected to the western Gulf of Mexico, Texas Coast, or the Brazos Valley.

