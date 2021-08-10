Advertisement

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 re-emerges in Caribbean, strengthening expected

A tropical storm could from ahead of sunrise Tuesday
By Grace Leis and Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning brings a re-emergence into Caribbean waters for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, but it has been slow to weaken early Tuesday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands. The Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for portions of the country’s coastline.

While the system will finish dumping rain on the Leeward Islands today en route to USVI and Puerto Rico, a well-defined area of circulation has yet to fully take shape. The potential for this broad low to tighten up and become a tropical depression or tropical storm is possible today.

As of the 7am update, there is the latest on this potential tropical system:

LocationMovementMax Wind SpeedMinimum Central Pressure
105 miles west of Guadeloupewest-northwest at 17 mph35mph1010mb

This system will continue moving west across the Caribbean through the end of the week. Interaction with land should hold this system to a strong tropical depression or weak tropical storm through the week. Some strengthening is expected as it emerges off of the northern coast of Cuba and into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

At the time, no impacts are expected to the western Gulf of Mexico, Texas Coast, or the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
College Station man dies after weekend crash near Caldwell
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
COVID in Context: Bryan, College Station ISDs have higher student infection rate than Texas schools as a whole

Latest News

8/10
Tuesday Morning Tropical Update 8/10
NHC begins issuing advisories for PTC Six
National Hurricane Center begins advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six
The report written and reviewed by over 200 scientists noted that the human-induced changes to...
REPORT: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming
Monday Evening Tropical Weather Update 8/9
Monday Evening Tropical Weather Update 8/9