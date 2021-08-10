Advertisement

Small shot at late afternoon storm or two

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Plenty of August happening out there lately. The only deviation from the norm: breezy wind -- although that will start to slow in the coming days, too. One thing to keep an eye on, especially for those along and east of I-45: fleeting and isolated late afternoon to early evening summer pop-up storms. Any activity that can pop up could bring a quick 0.5″+ of rain and brief wind gusts to 30mph. Otherwise, highs run seasonable in the mid-to-upper 90s and the humidity has it feeling more like 105° in the shade through the end of the week.

A small pattern change arrives this weekend that could help improve the odds and coverage of rain as we head into weekend plans. No worries -- not a washout by any means, but the afternoon could feature some soggy moments for a few more of us. That added cloud cover and potential for roaming wet weather should be able to knock a few degrees off of afternoon highs, too!

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 97. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

