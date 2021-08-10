Advertisement

Somerville Police asking for help identifying Somerville armed robbery suspects

Somerville Armed Robbery, July 15, 2021
Somerville Armed Robbery, July 15, 2021(Somerville Police Department)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in an armed robbery. The robbery happened on July 15 at a store on the 16900 block of Highway 36 in Somerville.

Surveillance video shows three masked men entering the store and demanding money from the clerk and other customers. The clerk was struck in the head with a handgun and had minor injuries.

A fourth suspect was driving a getaway vehicle. It’s believed to be a 2018 or newer brown GLA 250 Mercedes SUV.

Suspect vehicle, Somerville Police Department
Suspect vehicle, Somerville Police Department(Somerville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bluebonnet Area CRIME STOPPERS at 567-TIPS or 866-930-8477. You can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

