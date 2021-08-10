Texas A&M Athletics Announces Sports Science PhD Fellowship Program

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Athletics announced the creation of the Sports Science PhD Fellowship program in a collaboration with Texas A&M Department of Health and Kinesiology, the Huffines Institute for Sports Medicine and Human Performance, and other on-campus partners.

Sports Science provides support to all 20 intercollegiate teams. Aggie Athletics was one of the first athletics departments nationwide to invest in the growing field in 2014, and the Fellowship Program marks another step forward for the department. The program, which incorporates fully-funded PhD positions embedded within Athletics, will be unique at the top level of NCAA athletics.

The Fellowship Program will offer up to four years of funding to each Fellow as they provide support to Texas A&M’s 500-plus student-athletes and complete their PhD studies. A new Fellow will join the program each year for four years with each focusing on a specific area of expertise within sports science. The focus for the first year will be biomechanics with data analytics and physiology to follow in future years. Recruitment for the position will begin at the start of the spring semester ahead of a July start date. Each Fellow will receive guidance from Athletics staff in addition to experts from the Huffines Institute, Health and Kinesiology, and other on-campus partners. These collaborations will afford each young professional an opportunity to build a strong base of general sports science knowledge while also developing expertise in a specific research area.

Texas A&M Athletics’ Performance & Wellness is comprised of five units; Counseling and Sport Psychology, Performance Nutrition, Sports Medicine, Sports Performance, and Sports Science. This Fellowship program, while housed in Sports Science, is designed to contribute to all of these units while also enhancing collaboration with our on-campus partners. The Fellows will help diversify the expertise within Performance & Wellness and develop a deeper understanding of specific practices, seek answers to questions or problems that may arise, and help contribute to the best care possible to our student-athletes.

The tireless efforts of Howard Gray, Associate Athletics Director – Performance and Justin Moore, Deputy Athletics Director, along with Dr. Tim Lightfoot, Director of the Huffines Institute, and Dr. Melinda Sheffield Moore from Health and Kinesiology contributed to the to the creation of the Fellowship Program. Support throughout the process from the Texas A&M Athletics Administration was crucial.