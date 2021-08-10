Advertisement

Texas A&M picked 6th in preseason Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and Texas A&M came in ranked 6th.

The Aggies were 1 of 3 SEC teams to make the top 10, with 6 league teams making the top 25. Alabama is ranked #1 with 63 of the 65 first-place votes. Georgia is 5th, Florida comes in at #11 with LSU at #13 and Ole Miss rounding out the Top 25 ranked 25th. Future SEC teams Oklahoma (3) and Texas (19) also made the rankings.

NCAA Football Rankings - Preseason

COACHES POLL

RankTeam
1Alabama (63)
2Clemson
3Oklahoma (2)
4Ohio State
5Georgia
6Texas A&M
7Notre Dame
8Iowa State
9North Carolina
10Cincinnati
11Florida
12Oregon
13LSU
14USC
15Wisconsin
16Miami
17Indiana
18Iowa
19Texas
20Penn State
21Washington
22Oklahoma State
23Louisiana
24Coastal Carolina
25Ole Miss

