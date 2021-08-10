Texas A&M volleyball begins practice with high hopes for 2021

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team officially began practice Monday to gear up for the 2021 season.

The Aggies finished the spring portion of last season on a 5 match losing streak and 9-9 overall between the fall and spring seasons of their all-SEC slate. The Maroon and white are anxious to improve and have a better outcome this year. With most of their starters returning, the Aggies are ready to be back and can feel the excitement building up to the start of the season.

”This group and the energy, we felt it in our camp season in the summer and even post-camp,” A&M Head Volleyball Coach Birk Kuhn said. “But to be together obviously is different than last year. It’s so cool to see them and they create it in here. Obviously, we need to get a little better at things, but it was good to be in the gym,” Kuhn added.

“The energy in the gym was amazing,” Senior setter Camille Conner exclaimed. “It just feels different this year. Just going from a COVID season to full force now. We’re excited to be in the gym and just ready to get this season started,” Conner added.

The Aggies have a home exhibition match against Baylor on August 20th. They begin their season on August 27th at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

