Texas state climatologist: ‘If everyone contributes’ we can make a big difference in climate change

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change at the United Nations released a new report about the state of human-caused global warming that the UN called a “code red for humanity.”

John Nielsen-Gammon is a professor of climatology and meteorology at Texas A&M University and a Texas state climatologist. He joined Brazos Valley This Morning to offer his thoughts on the report.

“Most of what we need to know, we already know. The world is getting warmer. Many types of extreme rainfall is going to increase. We’re going to have to deal with those changes as they come along. As a human society, we have some ability to actually determine how big those changes are going to be,” said Nielsen-Gammon.

Nielsen-Gammon concedes that no, one person making more sustainable choices will not change the outcome of this report, but whole societies making those changes could.

“Individual actions are going to have a minuscule effect on global temperatures, but if everybody is helping contribute, and if society institutes incentives for technology to develop, for greener technology to be employed, then we can have a big difference on global climate,” said Nielsen-Gammon.

The climatologist also says that global action is needed, and attempts at it are already happening.

“It really is global, but we have global policies in place already that are moving in the right direction,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “The Paris Accords set up a system by which every country announces their targets. Those targets are required to become more and more strict over time, and the rest of the society hold those locations accountable. Now the accountability mechanism isn’t really established yet, so at this point it’s all really voluntary, but if enough countries get together and say, ‘hey you’re not doing your part, we’re going to put a tariff on your imports’ or that sort of thing, then there would be real teeth in this. But compared to past agreement where we haven’t gotten anywhere, we’re at least making some progress here.”

