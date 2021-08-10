Treat of the Day: CSISD FFA excels at state competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the College Station High School FFA chapter earned numerous chapter and individual awards at the 93rd annual Texas FFA State Convention in Ft. Worth.

The CSHS chapter was one of 17 Texas chapters to earn the prestigious Gold Emblem National Chapter rating, which is an indication of actively implementing the FFA mission and strategies. These chapters improve their operations by using a Program of Activities, which emphasizes student, chapter, and community development.

Gold Emblem FFA chapters advance to the national level to be judged for the National FFA Chapter Contest.

Individually, Hayden Bennett, Karli Kaase, Nathan Kerth, Cody Poole, and Braden Stutts were among only 1,900 students statewide to earn the Lone Star FFA Degree, which is the highest degree from the Texas FFA.

This honor recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth-grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrated leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

Finally, Nathan Kerth placed first in the Food Products and Processing Systems category at Texas FFA Agriscience Fair, which fuses the traditional science fair with agriculture in categories such as biochemistry and microbiology, environmental science, zoology, botany, and engineering.

His project, titled “Evaluation of Traditional vs. Naturally-Occurring Curing Ingredients in Smoked Sausage,” will advance to the national competition and earned him a $1,000 scholarship from the Richard Wallrath Education Foundation.

Approximately 10,000 members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week watching leadership workshops, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 139,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state, and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.