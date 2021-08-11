Advertisement

1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll finds a fifth of American parents with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines say they definitely won’t vaccinate them.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, another 23% of parents say they may get their kids vaccinated later, but not now.

Other concerns:

  • 88% of parents of unvaccinated kids say not enough is known about the shot’s long-term effects
  • 79% are worried about immediate side effects
  • 73% are concerned it could impact the fertility of their children

The poll also found there’s a close correlation between the vaccination status of parents and their attitudes on vaccinating their children.

Some 60% of vaccinated parents say their kids are also vaccinated, while just 4% of unvaccinated parents got the shot for their kids.

Overall, 41% of parents with children who are eligible for the vaccine have gotten it for them.

That’s up from 34 percent in June.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Albert Navarro
Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave
CSPD shutting down lanes on Texas Ave due to crash
CSPD shutting down lanes on Texas Ave due to crash
Dr. Lon Young says every patient with COVID that's been admitted to CapRock so far has been...
CapRock Health System says Abbott’s efforts to mitigate COVID spread statewide should help BCS hospitals
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
LIVE: Biden discusses jobs agenda
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns