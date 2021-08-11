Advertisement

Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college football

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has been exonerated and cleared to coach college football according to his attorney Scott Tompsett. Wednesday (August 11, 2021) the NCAA released its finding surround the sexual assault case against Baylor University and revealed that no major violations were uncovered,(Source: KWTX (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas -- The NCAA says its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal will result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions. It says the egregious, “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate its rules.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal rocked the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.

With the case now complete and no major violations uncovered, Briles’s attorney Scott Tompsett says his client has been exonerated and is cleared to return to coach college football again.

“My client Art Briles has been completely exonerated and cleared of all NCAA violations alleged against him. As the NCAA Committee on Infractions explained, the conduct at issue was pervasive and widespread throughout the Baylor campus, and it was condoned or ignored by the highest levels of Baylor’s leadership. The NCAA’s decision clears the way for Mr. Briles to return to coaching college football,” explained Tompsett.

