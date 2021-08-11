Brazos County District Judge starting new job soon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County District Judge is heading to a new job soon.

Judge Steve Smith was recently appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Tenth Court of Appeals in Waco.

He told us Wednesday he will start that new role Sept. 1 and will continue to serve as the 361st District Judge until then.

Smith said his successor will be appointed by the Governor and he knows of at least three people interested in being a District Judge for Brazos County.

His term is set to expire at the end of next year.

