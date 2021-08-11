Bryan, College Station ISDs will follow all TEA COVID-19 guidance handed down last week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released new COVID-19 guidance last week for the state’s public schools to follow for the upcoming school year, and the two largest school districts in the Brazos Valley say they will adhere to all the requirements.

Guidance from the TEA outlines what Texas public schools can and cannot do to keep students safe during the ongoing pandemic. The executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott at the end of last month gives the agency legal authority to make requirements for how public schools can operate during the pandemic.

“The school district’s contact tracing is not required in the newest protocol. It was required previously. Those that test positive for COVID still have to quarantine for the 10 days,” College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “The resources available to school districts last year to really cope with different situations are not available as they were then. Our responsibility is to process that guidance and write our protocol accordingly.”

Per Abbott’s executive order, school systems cannot mandate masks. While some of the larger school districts in Texas are defying the orders, College Station and Bryan will not.

Still, both BISD and CSISD are encouraging staff and students who want to wear masks to do so, while keeping other measures in place to mitigate virus spread.

“We’ll have sneeze guards available again in our classrooms,” BISD Executive Director of Communications Matthew LeBlanc said. “All of the things that we did last year that worked very, very well will be in place again, but it will also be happening knowing that it’s not a mask mandate anymore. It is that student’s choice.”

“We’ll continue to promote proper hygiene and take care of the cleaning protocol. We’re carrying over much of those over from last year,” Martindale said.

Both districts say they will social distance when they can, but they also realize that will not always be a possibility in many situations operating at 100% capacity in an in-person environment.

Martindale says the virtual learning options for students are not as abundant as they were last year, but both districts will utilize their learning management system Schoology to help keep students who are forced to miss time up to speed.

“That’s what we did last year, to drop our videos, notes, assignments in for the student to access asynchronously,” Martindale said. “The virtual option that was funded and available last school year was not funded this most recent legislative session, so that instructional model that was available to students by choice is not an option any longer.”

“If they have to stay at home, those lessons will be on Schoology,” LeBlanc said. “They can continue to login, if they’re well enough to do so, and keep up with the work and make sure that they’re staying on pace with the rest of their class. We have the devices to ensure that any student who needs one at home has one.”

There are some parts of the TEA guidance where districts will be seeking clarification.

”One area is in close contact,” LeBlanc said. “What TEA said is a little contradictory right now, and so we’re hoping for a little more clarification from TEA on Thursday about who’s responsible and how close contact will be handled.”

LeBlanc encourages parents to check the district’s website frequently for updates on guidance and protocols.

“The situation continues to change rapidly,” LeBlanc said. “With the fluid situation, what’s happening next week might not be what’s happening this week, and I think we’ve gotten a little used to that, so we really ask that our parents continue to pay attention to what we’re saying because we’re going to keep them informed every step of the way of what’s going to happen at Bryan ISD.”

