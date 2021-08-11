Advertisement

Bryan Police investigating two vehicle thefts

Both vehicles were left with the keys inside in a residential driveway.
The residents left the keys inside their cars this week
The residents left the keys inside their cars this week(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts that happened Monday morning.

A couple had their Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mitsubishi Outlander stolen on Garden Acres Boulevard. The family said it was the one time they forgot to bring their vehicle key fobs inside.

The city is continuing to see vehicle burglaries with cars and trucks left unlocked.

“That’s the biggest thing, is without unlocked vehicles it’s a crime of opportunity and so people, the burglars will typically walk the neighborhood and then check multiple cars until they find one that’s unlocked,” said Sgt. Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department.

Several more vehicle burglary cases were reported Wednesday on Tanglewood Drive. Police tell us in most cases vehicles are left unlocked.

