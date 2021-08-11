Advertisement

Bryan volleyball opens up 2021 season win 4 set win over Waller

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team opened up its 2021 season with a 25-17, 18-25, 25-13, and 25-20 victory over Waller. Ali Layton and Faith Clark each had 8 kills, while Macayla Polasek added 7 kills. Riley Cumpton had four aces and Alexa Garcia led the way defensively with 19 digs.

The Bryan Lady Vikings will be on the road Friday and Saturday as they participate in the Garland Varsity Tournament

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

