Advertisement

Caldwell volleyball holds off Leon in 5 sets in season opener

The Caldwell Lady Hornets celebrate after beating Leon in 5 sets.
The Caldwell Lady Hornets celebrate after beating Leon in 5 sets.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell volleyball team beat Leon 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 14-25, 17-15 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The two squads have traditionally met every year at the beginning of the season. After splitting the first two sets, the Lady Hornets stormed back to tie game 3 20-20, and then close the set on a 5-0 run to take a 2-1 set lead. Leon dominated in set 4 and forced a back-and-forth 5th set. The deciding game went extra points until Caldwell was able to rally off 3 straight points to win 17-15.

Leon will hit the road to take on Huntsville next Tuesday. Caldwell will play in a tournament in Victoria starting Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
College Station man dies after weekend crash near Caldwell
Judge Albert Navarro
Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Aggie Olympic Gold Medalist Athing Mu returns to warm welcome in College Station
Aggie Olympic Gold Medalist Athing Mu returns to a warm welcome in College Station
Hometown Heroes: Milano Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Milano Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers
Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers
Texas A&M Soccer to open exhibition play Wednesday at North Texas