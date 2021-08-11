College Station hit and run suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan was arrested and charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

According to Texas A&M University Police Department, after a story aired on KBTX, Williams was identified as the driver of a hit and run that happened on Agronomy Road in College Station on May 1.

A warrant was issued on Monday and Williams turned herself in early Wednesday morning. Williams remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The victim, Lorna Harper, 61 of Bryan was riding her three-wheeled bike home from work when police say she was struck from behind.

Harper says she suffered memory loss, 15 fractured ribs, and a concussion.

Harper told KBTX she is also seeking legal action against Williams.

