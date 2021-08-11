Advertisement

College Station hit and run suspect arrested

Sinclaire Williams, 25 of Bryan remains in Brazos County Jail on a $20,000 bond
Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.
Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan was arrested and charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

According to Texas A&M University Police Department, after a story aired on KBTX, Williams was identified as the driver of a hit and run that happened on Agronomy Road in College Station on May 1.

A warrant was issued on Monday and Williams turned herself in early Wednesday morning. Williams remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The victim, Lorna Harper, 61 of Bryan was riding her three-wheeled bike home from work when police say she was struck from behind.

Harper says she suffered memory loss, 15 fractured ribs, and a concussion.

Harper told KBTX she is also seeking legal action against Williams. You can find her story by clicking here.

