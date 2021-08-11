Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian will put an experienced team on the field in 2021. The Eagles have 18 of 22 starters back from a team that went to the regional round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs last season.

One of those returning starters is quarterback Levi Hancock. Last season Hancock threw for 2,132 yards and 27 touchdowns in nine games. He also ran for 523 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hancock was a big part of the Eagles postseason run that ended with a loss to eventual state champion Shiner St. Paul. “Last season we had a tough playoff loss that we felt like we should have won,” said Hancock. “We got stopped about a yard short twice in that game, so we just want to make sure that doesn’t happen. Our motto for this season is finishing strong so that’s what we’re focusing on.”

One of the top players on the Brazos Christian defense is linebacker Stryker Gay. Last season Gay recorded 112 tackles, two sacks, intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. Looking ahead to this year Gay said, “We’re really excited because we are returning nine starters on both sides of the ball.” Gay added, “We just really feel like we left a lot on the field at the playoff game last year and that we can come back way better, make a run for state.”

Brazos Christian will kick-off the 2021 season on August 27 at home against Hallettsville Sacred Heart.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Albert Navarro
Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave
CSPD shutting down lanes on Texas Ave due to crash
CSPD shutting down lanes on Texas Ave due to crash
Dr. Lon Young says every patient with COVID that's been admitted to CapRock so far has been...
CapRock Health System says Abbott’s efforts to mitigate COVID spread statewide should help BCS hospitals
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has been exonerated and cleared to coach college...
Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college football
Caldwell volleyball holds off Leon in 5 sets in season opener
Caldwell volleyball holds off Leon in 5 sets in season opener
Bryan volleyball opens up 2021 season win 4 set win over Waller
Bryan volleyball opens up 2021 season win 4 set win over Waller