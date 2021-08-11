Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian will put an experienced team on the field in 2021. The Eagles have 18 of 22 starters back from a team that went to the regional round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs last season.

One of those returning starters is quarterback Levi Hancock. Last season Hancock threw for 2,132 yards and 27 touchdowns in nine games. He also ran for 523 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hancock was a big part of the Eagles postseason run that ended with a loss to eventual state champion Shiner St. Paul. “Last season we had a tough playoff loss that we felt like we should have won,” said Hancock. “We got stopped about a yard short twice in that game, so we just want to make sure that doesn’t happen. Our motto for this season is finishing strong so that’s what we’re focusing on.”

One of the top players on the Brazos Christian defense is linebacker Stryker Gay. Last season Gay recorded 112 tackles, two sacks, intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. Looking ahead to this year Gay said, “We’re really excited because we are returning nine starters on both sides of the ball.” Gay added, “We just really feel like we left a lot on the field at the playoff game last year and that we can come back way better, make a run for state.”

Brazos Christian will kick-off the 2021 season on August 27 at home against Hallettsville Sacred Heart.

