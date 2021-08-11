Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -- The Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach for the 2021 season. Boys head basketball coach Michael Thomas will also run the football program this year replacing Ja’Marcus Ashley who is now coaching at Bryan High.

The Trojans have two starters back on both sides of the ball from a team that went three rounds deep in the Class 1A Division 2 playoffs last season. One of the key returners for Calvert this season is quarterback Kevondre Corona. “Kevondre, we just call KD, he scored about 30-40 percent of the offense so now we are just getting some more guys skilled to feel comfortable with that ball in the regular season,” Thomas said. “By district, we can start getting really comfortable and experience and then hopefully playoffs they all are on the marquee level. That is the key right now going forward is just kind of getting those guys comfortable with scoring.”

Corona is just a sophomore but he has plenty of game experience and is excited about the team this year. Corona said, “We don’t have a lot of people but the team that we have now I believe we can get something done and we are much greater than last year’s team, a lot of energy.”

Calvert will open the 2021 season on August 28 against Johnson County Sports Association at Barker Field in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.