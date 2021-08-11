Midweek Heat Advisory for most of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Though Wednesday won’t feel much different than Monday or Tuesday, we may see heat index values go up and over 105° for a couple hours this afternoon. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the area until 8pm this evening.

That combination of a slightly more humid airmass and wind calming a touch from days past may make the heat a little harder to bear this afternoon. As per usual, but worth reiterating, be sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks, and if possible, limit your time outdoors in the mid-afternoon.

A small chance for rain and a couple storms comes with Wednesday, too, but most of us will stay hot and plenty humid.

