Rinse & repeat -- More heat + humidity with an isolated chance for afternoon rain

The heat & humidity is in full force once again this Wednesday afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits pretty much area-wide. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 8pm, so continue to be careful out in this August heat! A few stronger thunderstorms have been able to pop up to our south this afternoon thanks to the heat of the day. While not for everyone, we’ll see how far inland this activity can travel over the next few hours as a few isolated storms are possible locally before the day is done, mostly favoring our eastern counties.

Any activity found on PinPoint Radar looks to fizzle with the loss of daytime heating, meaning we’ll quiet things down on the radar after the sun sets. Skies try to clear through the overnight, which should help any viewing plans to check out the Perseids Meteor Shower overnight tonight! Morning lows only get down to the upper 70s early Thursday, and with more heat and humidity in store, another seasonable, toasty afternoon looks to be in store with daytime highs climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

More of the same is in store through the rest of the week ahead of a disturbance headed our way that will bring slightly higher rain chances for the upcoming weekend and beginning of next week. Good news with that? Added cloud cover and rain-cooled air looks to keep temperatures below-average, in the low 90s for the first part of next week. Stay tuned!

Wednesday Night: Isolated rain chance through 7pm. Clearing skies. Low: 78. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.