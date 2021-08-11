Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M National CHW Training Center

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials took some time recently to recognize the outstanding work during the pandemic from the healthcare community.

County Commissioners recognized the National Community Healthcare Workers Training Center at the Texas A&M School of Public Health.

Commissioners presented representatives with a proclamation at Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday.

As an added bonus, Brazos County observes August as Community Healthcare Workers month.

