Tropical Storm Fred churns westward in the Caribbean

May move into eastern Gulf of Mexico by end of the week
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early morning data shows a steady strength Fred as it moves westward, nearing the Dominican Repbublic.

2″ to 4″ of rain will be possible over the Dominican Republic, with localized half-foot totals expected. 1″ to 3″ inches, with localized 5″ totals, are projected to fall over Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, eastern Bahamas, and eastern Cuba.

Here is the latest information as of the Wednesday morning update:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
50 miles southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic40 mphwest-northwest at 16 mph1006mb

The National Hurricane Center has opted to leave the forecast intensity at tropical storm strength due to “tropical-storm-force winds that could occur along the north coast of the island if the center shifts a little more to right of the forecast track.” The agency also notes that Fred could attempt to reach hurricane status, however:

Fred is expected to be moving over warmer sea-surface temperatures and into a much weaker wind shear regime, which would favor more robust strengthening. As a result, some of the regional and statistical-dynamical intensity models bring Fred near or to hurricane strength during that time. However, there is uncertainty Fred’s structure after interaction with Hispaniola and possibly Cuba, and continued disagreement between the global models on how the upper-level wind flow pattern near the cyclone will evolve, which ranges from favorable anticyclonic outflow to strong southwesterly shear.

National Hurricane Center

Fred is anticipated to drift up or just west of the Gulf Coast of Florida this weekend. While the center of the storm is currently forecast to point toward the Florida Panhandle by the end of the weekend, impacts are expected to reach the state on the east side of this tropical cyclone. Gusty wind and heavy rain may reach parts of the sunshine state as early as Friday.

No impacts or concerns are expected in the Western Gulf of Mexico, Texas Coast, or Brazos Valley.

