Advertisement

Aaliyah Wilson signs contract with ACS Sepsi-SIC

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball All-American Aaliyah Wilson signed a contract with Romanian professional team ACS Sepsi-SIC on Tuesday.

The Sfântu Gheorghe based club has won five of the last six Romanian League titles and made an appearance in its first ever EuroCup Quarterfinals last season. Sepsi-SIC will participate in the 2021-22 EuroCup Qualifier Tournament, which takes place Sept. 20-24. If the team places in the top three of the qualifier tournament, it will be able to compete in the 2020-21 EuroCup regular season.

Wilson helped lead the Aggies to their first ever Southeastern Conference regular season championship during the 2020-21 season. She picked up an All-SEC Second Team nod and was voted and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

After her stellar senior season, the Muskogee, Oklahoma, native became the third player in program history to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA Draft, going 11th to the Seattle Storm before being traded to the Indian Fever.

The Aggie missed the first part of the WNBA season due to an injury, but has since appeared in four games for the Fever. The WNBA season is set to restart Aug. 15.

Most Read

Judge Albert Navarro
Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave
CSPD shutting down lanes on Texas Ave due to crash
CSPD shutting down lanes on Texas Ave due to crash
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.
College Station hit and run suspect arrested
Dr. Lon Young says every patient with COVID that's been admitted to CapRock so far has been...
CapRock Health System says Abbott’s efforts to mitigate COVID spread statewide should help BCS hospitals

Latest News

Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college...
Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college football
Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans
Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans
Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles
Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles