Another afternoon rain chance Friday ahead of slightly higher chances this weekend

Heat index values in the triple digits are once again the theme of the afternoon with actual air temperatures situated in the mid 90s. While not for everyone, a few isolated showers and summer storms have managed to roam portions of the Brazos Valley, providing a select few with a brief cool down from the August heat. A few more will be possible before the day is done, but whatever is left out on PinPoint Radar looks to fizzle with the loss of daytime heating and we’ll look to sit on the quieter side through the overnight as morning lows head for the mid-to-upper 70s early Friday.

Speaking of Friday, more of the same is generally in store to wrap up the work week. Daytime highs look to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits once again in the afternoon. That daytime heat could spark up another round of afternoon rain and storms, but like Wednesday and Thursday, not looking to touch everyone. As high pressure weakens and a weak front approaches the state, moisture is squeezed into parts of East Texas through the upcoming weekend. This could help develop slightly higher coverage of scattered rain and storm activity as early as Saturday, lasting through at least Monday. With the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, Sunday and Monday specifically may bring us a touch “cooler” air to work with to wrap up any weekend plans and head into next week.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.