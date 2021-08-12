Back to School: IL Texas welcomes back students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station charter school, International Leadership of Texas (IL Texas), welcomed students back to its two campuses on Thursday.

Faculty and administrators were excited to bring students back to the two campuses after a year of unknown and different styles of teaching and learning.

However, students were not the only new faces in the classrooms. Teachers were hired to help facilitate a new program called accelerated learning, according to Zachary Bolzan, IL Texas College Station K-8 Principal.

“We’ve hired 10 new teachers all focused on filling the COVID gap, focused on reading and math,” said Bolzan.

The program will operate in and out of the classroom.

“The accelerated learning program will push into classrooms and will support students in the classroom,” said Bolzan. “And it will also be a pullout model where kids will learn in small groups with that teacher that really focus on the weeks that they may have missed out last year from some online learning or from virtual classes.”

It’s an addition IL Texas mom and Assistant Principal at CSK8 Evony Searles is excited to see implemented.

“I’m excited to see that extra support, the extra hands working with the kids and helping the teachers help grow our kiddos,” said Searless.

It’s this effort that means the most to IL Texas 5th-grade parent Donna Pantel.

“I’m very excited that they are trying to catch them up, but I’m really excited that they are taking great measures to do that like really taking conscious measures,” Pantel.

Over at the high school, Aggieland Highschool, the faculty are equally as excited to have students back.

Principal Linda Birdwell said she wants to create an environment of safety and family.

“We know the first day can be very hectic for everyone and my goal is to have those students stay safe and feel safe and have them feel loved and make sure they want to come back tomorrow,” said Birdwell.

Masks were not required for students but strongly encouraged, according to IL Texas.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.