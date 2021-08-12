Advertisement

Both Leon County Jail escapees arrested after six days on the run

Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler
Kevin Webb and Kevin Kahler(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Both escapees from Leon County Jail have been arrested after almost a week on the run.

Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Webb, 33 escaped while participating in a work program near the Leon County Expo on Aug. 6.

Kahler was arrest in Brenham after members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force tracked him to a hotel. He was taken to the Leon County Jail and charged with escape.

Webb was arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas after the Garland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip that he was in the area. The sheriff’s office hasn’t said if Webb has arrived at the county jail yet.

*********** IN CUSTODY ********** Leon County Sheriff’s Office Press release: On 8/12/2021, members of the Leon County...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 12, 2021

During the six day escapade, Webb stole a pickup and hit a DPS Trooper’s vehicle. The trooper fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times before it sped away. The pickup, which was stolen from Conroe, was found abandoned in a remote wooded area off Highway 79 near the Anderson County and Cherokee County line.

