Classroom Confident: CSISD superintendent has no plans for mask mandate “at this moment”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD goes back to school next week. Many parents still have questions about COVID-19 safety protocols. College Station ISD has its own questions about the latest Texas Education Agency guidance.

“Some of it’s helpful, some of it’s confusing. I know this about TEA guidance, and we have a call with the commissioner scheduled this afternoon at 3 p.m. Of course that’s with all the superintendents throughout the state. Hopefully there will be some clarity. I know TEA guidance can change on a regular basis,” said CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale.

Martindale says the district will encourage but not require masks, continue with extra sanitation, and ask for people who don’t feel well to just stay home and get tested.

Several districts, like Dallas and Austin, are defying the governor’s executive order and implementing mask mandates.

“I would not foresee that at this moment. I think as a school district we have to be cognizant of the executive order that the governor has executed and be respectful of that. He was very clear even late yesterday that any that didn’t abide would be taken to court. I think we have to be very cognizant of that. Obviously each school district has to serve their community the best it can. I don’t foresee us going that direction at this point in time,” said Martindale.

