COVID in Context: As cases increase, so do vaccinations in Texas, Brazos County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Brazos County and Texas. Vaccinations appear to be following in that trend, as experts continue to say that getting vaccinated is the best way to fight the virus in individuals and the pandemic as a community.

The week ending July 4, less than 1,600 doses of the vaccine were given to Brazos County residents. The week ending Aug. 8, more than 2,700 doses were administered.

The entire state of Texas is seeing a similar increase in vaccinations:

