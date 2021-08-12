Fred moves west after Domincan interaction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Thursday morning update from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds continue to measure in at 35 mph as the system brings heavy rain and possible flooding to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Fred is currently in an environment of about 20 kt of westerly vertical wind shear. This shear is expected to persist during the next day or so, and those unfavorable winds combined with some land interaction with Cuba should prevent the system from strengthening much, if at all, during that time period.

Here is the latest information as of the Wednesday night update:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 40 miles WSW of Great Inagua Island 35 mph WNW at 16 mph 1011 mb

Fred is struggling a bit, but with open water and some more favorable conditions for strengthening tonight, we could see some organization as we near the weekend. The system is still expected to stay farther east, impacting folks in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, meaning no impacts or concerns are expected in the Brazos Valley or Southeast Texas.

Impacts to Florida are still expected to begin Friday and Saturday, lasting through the weekend. 3″ to 5″ of rain, with localized 8″ totals, is forecasted to fall over parts of the Sunshine State and Western Bahamas. Tropical storm conditions are possible to begin in parts of Cuba as early as Wednesday night.

Elsewhere:

A tropical wave in the open Atlantic (about 1300 miles away from the Lesser Antilles) almost looks more organized than Fred at the moment, and forecasters with the NHC say this system is worth watching for development by next week especially.

A tropical wave in the open Atlantic will continue moving west over the course of the next week. (KBTX)

The future of this system is far from certain, but a lot of open water could mean that we have our next tropical depression or Tropical Storm Grace by next week. Impacts for the state of Texas are not a concern at this time, but we will continue watching through the next week or two.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.