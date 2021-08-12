From the Ground Up: Turning up the heat on Texas beef

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - cattle ranchers across the state have formed a collective designed to get you to re-think the phrase, “Beef, it’s what’s for dinner”. And they’re hoping to tell an important story along the way.

Rachel Chou is in charge of consumer marketing for the Texas Beef Council. Her job is to turn up the volume on the beef microphone across the state, making a case for why you should support cattle ranchers in the Lone Star State.

“It’s just a noisy world out there. there’s a lot of information coming from all different paths,” says Chou.

“We have confidence that the programs we have designed to reach consumers hit on all cylinders. Whether that’s connecting with them online and providing them information, or inspiring them with beautiful, delicious photography or that really inspires a beautiful beef meal. The ability to communicate something that Texans are already really passionate about, and it’s clear through beef demand in the state.”

It also means tuning that microphone to different “media frequencies”. You may recognize Eddie Jackson from the Food Network. He’s also been working under a new title: Chief Recipe Officer for Beef Loving Texans.

“ [We have been] creating all these fun and interesting recipes to get people to have fun, and want to know a little more about beef,” says Jackson.

Of course there’s a goal for profit. But Jackson argues there’s a valuable story to be told from the journey beef takes from farm to table.

“We live in such a fast paced society, to where people want things now, and they don’t appreciate the time that goes into getting that final product on the plate,” says Jackson.

“I think collectively, if we all work together we can get that story told.”

