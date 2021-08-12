Highway 6 expansion plans set for 2023, includes new diverging diamond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Big changes are on the horizon for Highway 6 in Brazos County. In just two years, expansion projects will be in full swing.

“Highway 6 is going to be expanded to three lanes in each direction or a six lane facility. It’ll be about a $183 million project and will run from State Highway 21 on the north side all the way down to state Highway 40,” said Dan Rudge, Bryan / College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director.

Rudge said plans include a diverging diamond at University Drive, similar to what we have on the west side.

“It basically allows for safer left turns by kind of swapping the lanes from one side of the road to the other and then back again,” he said.

Transportation officials say the project is to start in full force in late 2023.

We asked what impact the future I-14 project could have.

“The Highway 6 central BCS project will happen regardless of the I-14 corridor... The I-14, we don’t exactly know where that will go. I suspect it will not go through town,” said Doug Marino, TxDOT Director of Transportation Planning & Development for the Bryan District.

Prep work for Highway 6 is expected to start as early as next year. But once the project gets fully going in 2023 it could take three years to finish.

