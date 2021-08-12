Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - This season the Centerville Tigers have experience on their side and want to use that experience to win the District Championship.

Last season’s injuries provided experience to young members of the Centerville Tigers but was not enough to make it past district playoffs.

This year the Tigers have seven returning starters on offense and eight on defense.

“We’re expecting to be really good,” exclaimed Senior quarterback Sully Hill. “We are returning a few guys that are key for us and we got a lot of young guys that are gonna step up and be key players.” Hill added.

With a demanding regular season, the Tigers’ schedule should prepare them for the competitive battle at the district level this year.

“We hope to win a district championship and get Centerville back to just competing for a regional championship, that’s the goal,” said Senior offensive and defensive lineman James Bodine.

The Tigers kickoff their 2021 season at home versus the New Waverly Bulldogs on August 27th.

