Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

Centerville Tigers
Centerville Tigers(Centerville Tigers)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - This season the Centerville Tigers have experience on their side and want to use that experience to win the District Championship.

Last season’s injuries provided experience to young members of the Centerville Tigers but was not enough to make it past district playoffs.

This year the Tigers have seven returning starters on offense and eight on defense.

“We’re expecting to be really good,” exclaimed Senior quarterback Sully Hill. “We are returning a few guys that are key for us and we got a lot of young guys that are gonna step up and be key players.” Hill added.

With a demanding regular season, the Tigers’ schedule should prepare them for the competitive battle at the district level this year.

“We hope to win a district championship and get Centerville back to just competing for a regional championship, that’s the goal,” said Senior offensive and defensive lineman James Bodine.

The Tigers kickoff their 2021 season at home versus the New Waverly Bulldogs on August 27th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.
College Station hit and run suspect arrested
Texas A&M President won’t attend summer graduation after COVID-19 exposure
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Guidance from the TEA outlines what Texas public schools can and cannot do to keep students...
Bryan, College Station ISDs will follow all TEA COVID-19 guidance handed down last week
Judge Albert Navarro
Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars
Texas A&M and North Texas play to 1-1 draw
Aaliyah Wilson signs contract with ACS Sepsi-SIC
Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college...
Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college football