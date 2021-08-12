Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars have made 15 playoff appearances and this year the expectations are no different.

The Cougars have the same goals this year as every year: make playoffs, win district and play over Thanksgiving. While that might be a little more challenging this season with a young team, Leon is determined.

“It’s senior year. Me and all my buddies are just going to try and make it our hardest and see what we can end up with at the end of the year,” Leon Senior offensive and defensive lineman Trey Weiler said. “We really want to go to playoffs. we have been to playoffs every single year we have been in here and we just want to carry it on.”

Last year the Cougars lost in the District 2A Division I area playoffs to Timpson 47-14. The highlight of last year for Leon was defeating Centerville 44-14. This is the first time Leon has beaten Centerville in over a decade.

“Last season we had a pretty good team. We were picked last and we just showed everybody we were worth something and we made it to second round,” explained Senior Jairo Rodriguez.

The Cougars will open up their 2021 season at home against Rosebud-Lott on August 27th.

