Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars have made 15 playoff appearances and this year the expectations are no different.

The Cougars have the same goals this year as every year: make playoffs, win district and play over Thanksgiving. While that might be a little more challenging this season with a young team, Leon is determined.

“It’s senior year. Me and all my buddies are just going to try and make it our hardest and see what we can end up with at the end of the year,” Leon Senior offensive and defensive lineman Trey Weiler said. “We really want to go to playoffs. we have been to playoffs every single year we have been in here and we just want to carry it on.”

Last year the Cougars lost in the District 2A Division I area playoffs to Timpson 47-14. The highlight of last year for Leon was defeating Centerville 44-14. This is the first time Leon has beaten Centerville in over a decade.

“Last season we had a pretty good team. We were picked last and we just showed everybody we were worth something and we made it to second round,” explained Senior Jairo Rodriguez.

The Cougars will open up their 2021 season at home against Rosebud-Lott on August 27th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinclaire Williams, 25, of Bryan is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.
College Station hit and run suspect arrested
Texas A&M President won’t attend summer graduation after COVID-19 exposure
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Guidance from the TEA outlines what Texas public schools can and cannot do to keep students...
Bryan, College Station ISDs will follow all TEA COVID-19 guidance handed down last week
Judge Albert Navarro
Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Centerville Tigers
Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers
Texas A&M and North Texas play to 1-1 draw
Aaliyah Wilson signs contract with ACS Sepsi-SIC
Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college...
Baylor receives probation for sexual assault scandal - Briles cleared to return to college football