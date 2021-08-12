Advertisement

N’dea Jones to represent the USA at FIBA 3X3 Women’s Series

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- USA Basketball announced that former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout N’dea Jones was selected to represent Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, taking place in Constanta, Romania, from Aug. 14-15.

Team USA begins play in pool B on Aug. 14 at 9:25 a.m. CT against Canada. Later that day, the Americans play Romania at 11:15 a.m. CT to finish up pool play. The conclusion of the tournament takes place Aug. 15. The full schedule can be seen here.

Jones’ teammates are Blake Dietrick, Jordan Reynolds and Breanna Richardson. All four players are current members of Force 10 3x3, a professional U.S. 3x3 team.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was selected 23rd overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm this summer. The Aggie is A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42). She helped lead the Maroon & White to their first-ever Southeastern Conference regular season title during the 2020-21 season, and played in three-straight Sweet 16s.

Jones is the first player in program history to compete in 3x3 competition for Team USA, and is the first Aggie to don the Red, White & Blue since Chennedy Carter at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Fans that want to watch the action can follow along here.

